UPSEE 2018: Registration begins; check eligibility, exam dates, fees and other details

UPSEE 2018: The registration process of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) has started from today. The admission to First Year of B Tech courses, B.Arch. / B.Des. / B.Pharm. /BHMCT/BFAD/BFA will be held on April 29. For the postgraduate courses, the exams will be conducted on May 5 and 6.

The state level entrance exam will be conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university.

The last date to submit the applications online is March 15 by 5 pm.

UPSEE 2018 eligibility criteria:

Age: There is no age limit for admission to the courses covered in UPSEE-2018.

Education: The candidates should have completed their 10+2 or intermediate exam from UP board or its equivalent from a recognised board or university.

They should have scored a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent with physics and mathematics as subjects studied by them without getting grace marks. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category need to secure an aggregate of 40 per cent in their 10+2.

Moreover, the students should have studied one of the following subjects – Biology, Chemistry or Biotechnology as an optional subject. For BTech Biotechnology programme, the aspirant should have studied biotechnology or chemistry as optional subjects.

Exam fees: It is Rs 1300 for male/transgender candidates of general and OBC category. For females/ physically handicapped candidates of all categories / SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 650.

