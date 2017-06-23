AKTU UPSEE 2017: Last date to submit fee tomorrow, check counselling schedule here

AKTU UPSEE 2017: The exam was conducted from April 16 to April 23 this year in which more than 3 lakh students took part. AKTU UPSEE 2017: The exam was conducted from April 16 to April 23 this year in which more than 3 lakh students took part.

AKTU UPSEE 2017: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh (AKTU), Lucknow has started the counselling process for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2017 and the last date to pay the registration fee is June 24. Candidates who cleared UPSEE 2017 and are seeking at degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh can register for the counselling process on the official website.

The exam was conducted from April 16 to April 23 this year in which more than 3 lakh students took part. The paper contained 150 questions divided equally into three parts for physics, chemistry and mathematics. Candidates had three hours to answer the questions which carried 4 marks each. The results for the exam were declared on May 30 this year. Read | UPSEE results 2017: AKTU declares results, check how to download here

The university had also mentioned that NRI counselling will be scheduled on June 22 and that for KM will be held on June 23. Here is the schedule for the counselling process:

First round- June 19 to June 29

Second round- July 3 to July 10

Third round- July 11 to July 17

Fourth round- July 19 to July 25

Provisional allotment result/reporting to institute- July 26 to July 29

Display of vacant seats- July 30

Orientation/start of classes- August 1

Vacant seat allotment- July 31 to August 5

