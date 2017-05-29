AKTU UPSEE 2017: Results declared at upsee.nic.in, check how to download here

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the results for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2017 exams which were conducted by the by Central Admission Board (CAB). Candidates who have appeared for this exam can now check their result from the official website.

UPSEE 2017 was conducted from April 16 to April 23. The answer keys are also available on the official website for candidates to access. More than three lakh students, who are permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh, took part in the entrance exam.

AKTU UPSEE results 2017: More than three lakh students appeared. AKTU UPSEE results 2017: More than three lakh students appeared.

For admission to first year of BTech, the candidates must have clearly passed intermediate examination of UP Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent from any recognised Board/University. They must have secured minimum 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates) without grace in each compulsory subject and one optional subject taken together.

Here is the exam schedule for UPSEE 2017:

AKTU UPSEE results 2017: The papers were held from April 16. AKTU UPSEE results 2017: The papers were held from April 16.

Steps to download the UPTU UPSEE results 2017:

Go to the official website mentioned above (upsee.nic.in)

On the homepage there are links to each set of exam paper along with their answer keys

Click on the link for the UPSEE 2017 results.

Take a print out of the results and keep a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd