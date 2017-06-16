AKTU UPSEE 2017: Counselling dates released, check schedule here

AKTU UPSEE 2017: The university has also mentioned that NRI counselling will be scheduled on June 22 and that for KM will be held on June 23. AKTU UPSEE 2017: The university has also mentioned that NRI counselling will be scheduled on June 22 and that for KM will be held on June 23.

AKTU UPSEE 2017: A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, has released the counselling schedule for students who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017. Candidates who have cleared UPSEE 2017 can check counselling dates from the official website (upsee.nic.in).

The counselling activities will begin from June 19 and will carry on till August 2, while “spot counselling” for government colleges will take place from August 6 to 15, 2017. Read | UPSEE results 2017: AKTU declares results at upsee.nic.in, check how to download here

Important dates:

First round- June 19 to July 2

Second round- July 3 to July 10

Third round- July 11 to July 17

Fourth round- July 19 to July 25

Fifth round- July 31 to August 5

Provisional allotment letter and reporting at institute- July 26 to July 29

Vacancy Details by institute on ERP- July 30

Spot counselling- August 6 to August 15

The university has also mentioned that NRI counselling will be scheduled on June 22 and that for KM will be held on June 23. Read | AKTU UPSEE 2017 exam: Know best colleges, click here

AKTU had conducted UPSEE from April 16 to April 23 this year and the results were declared recently in which Prabhakar Bindal of Meerut bagged the first place in UPSEE-2017, Rohan Gupta of Lucknow got second rank, and Divyansh Coudhary of Greater Noida came third.

