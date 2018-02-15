AKTU to declare BTech sem 1 results today, check scores at aktu.ac.in

AKTU BTech semester 1 results: The exams were conducted between December 2017 and January 2018. The exams were conducted between December 2017 and January 2018.

AKTU BTech semester 1 results: Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will be releasing the results for the first semester exams of B Tech students. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – aktu.ac.in. The exams were conducted between December 2017 and January 2018.

AKTU BTech results, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website aktu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab and select the link to check the result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, the registration process of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) has started. The exam for admission to first year of B Tech courses, B Arch/ B Des/ B Pharm/BHMCT/BFAD/BFA will be held on April 29. For the postgraduate courses, the exams will be conducted on May 5 and 6.

