AKTU B Tech /B Pharm/ MBA exam 2016-17 results declared, check now

Dr APJ Kalam Technical University has recently launched a result grievance portal

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 20, 2017 10:41 am
AKTU results 2016-17: Check the result after entering your roll number

Dr APJ Kalam Technical University has declard the results of B.Tech./B.Pharm./MBA 3rd semester 2016-17. The University had conducted the exam last year. The students who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website – aktu.ac.in

Steps to check AKTU result 2016
Log on to the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click on ‘B.Tech./B.Pharm./MBA 3rd Semester Result 2016-17’ flashing on top
A new link will open
Enter your roll number
The result will be displayed
Take a print out if needed

Dr APJ Kalam Technical University has recently launched a result grievance portal. Therefore, now students do not have to rush to the university for corrections in examination results and can do it online sitting in any part of the state.

As per Hindustan Times, many as 900 engineering, medical, management and computer science colleges are associated with AKTU across the state. A total of 93 colleges in Ghaziabad and 75 colleges in Gautam Budh Nagar are associated with the university.

