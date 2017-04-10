AKTU UPSEE 2017: Admit cards to be released to tomorrow, check here

AKTU UPSEE 2017: The link to the AKTU UPSEE 2017 admit card was originally meant to be opened on April 7, 2017, which has been delayed. AKTU UPSEE 2017: The link to the AKTU UPSEE 2017 admit card was originally meant to be opened on April 7, 2017, which has been delayed.

AKTU UPSEE 2017: The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced that it will release the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) on April 11, 2017. Candidates who have been waiting for the admit cards to be available can download them tomorrow after 10 am.

The link to the AKTU UPSEE 2017 admit card was originally meant to be opened on April 7, 2017, according to the information brochure for the examination. This, however, has been delayed. The UPSEE 2017 is scheduled to be held on April 16, 22 and 23.

Read | 10 tips and tricks to prepare for entrance exams

Exam schedule:

BTech, BArch, BPharmacy (OMR test; Papers 1, 2, 3 and 4)- April 16

BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BTech second year direct entry, BPharma (Computer-based; papers 5, 6, 7 and 8)- April 22

MBA, MCA, Direct entry second year MCA (computer based; papers 9, 10 and 11)- April 23

Steps to download the admit card for AKTU UPSEE 2017:

– Log on to the official website for AKTU (aktu.ac.in).

– Click on the link displaying “UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) – 2017”

– Click on the link to the UPSEE admit card (when it is available) in the new page.

– Enter application number and password and click on “Submit”

– Sign in to the site when required.

– Save your admit card, take a print out and remember to carry it in the exam hall.

For more stories on AKTU UPSEE, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd