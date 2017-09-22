AIMA MAT results 2017 for September exam declared at aima.in

MAT 2017 results: The MAT exam is conducted four times a year, usually in February, May, September and December. MAT 2017 results: The MAT exam is conducted four times a year, usually in February, May, September and December.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has published the result of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) September 2017 exam results at aima.in. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website. The AIMA conducted MAT 2017 on September 3 and September 9.

The exam is held to shortlist eligible candidates for admission to select management institutes in the country. Through MAT results, successful candidates can now take admission in MBA programmes in various B-schools.

AIMA MAT September result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of AIMA, aima.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link “MAT September results” inside a blue tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where the link “MAT Result September 2017” will be available on the right hand side of the page under the “Quick Links” section

Step 4: Open the link and enter your roll number and form number as well as month of test

Step 5: Your result will be made available when you click on “Submit”

The candidates who clear this exam will be called for a personal interview round as well as group discussion round. The MAT exam is conducted four times a year, usually in February, May, September and December.

