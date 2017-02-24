AIMA MAT exam 2017: Results for February 2017 exam released, check here

AIMA MAT exam 2017: The papers had been two and a half hours long and had negative marking. AIMA MAT exam 2017: The papers had been two and a half hours long and had negative marking.

AIMA MAT exam 2017: The All Indian Management Association (AIMA) has released the results for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) conducted in February 2017. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now find them on the official AIMA website (see the instructions below to know how to download the results).

The AIMA had conducted the written entrance examination on February 5 and the computer based test took place on February 10, 2017. The papers had been two and a half hours long and had negative marking. Candidates who clear this paper will be eligible for admission into management courses in the various business schools that are a part of the AIMA network. It is a standardised test that has been approved at a national level.

Steps to download the results:

– Go to the official AIMA website (aima.in)

– Click on the “MAT” tab to go to the page that displays information regarding the examination.

– Click on “MAT results February 2017”.

– In the new page, fill in the fields provided with your roll number, form number and select the “month of the test” when you gave the MAT exam.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download a copy of the results page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

