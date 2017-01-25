AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam notification out, know how to apply

AIIMS MBBS 2017: The counselling will held from July onwards AIIMS MBBS 2017: The counselling will held from July onwards

AIIMS MBBS 2017: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the application form for the MBBS admissions in 2017. The last date to submit the application form that is February 23. AIIMS MBBS entrance exam will be held on May 28, 2017.

The aspirants can visit the official website aiimsexams.org for more details. The computer-based test will be conducted in two shifts — 9 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Every year, AIIMS conducts its own entrance exam for admission in seven institutions of the country.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The candidate should be minimum 17 year old.

— Those medical aspirants have passed/ appearing/ appeared in Class 12 exams with English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology as subjects are eligible to apply for the exam.

— The candidate should have scored a minimum 60 per cent for general category. There is 5 per cent relaxation for OBC candidates and 10 per cent for SC/ST/OPH candidates.

Steps to check the AIIMS MBBS 2017

On the homepage of the official website mentioned above, click on ‘Academic Courses’ tab.

Click on MBBS course under the undergraduate category

Select MBBS 2017

A pdf file will open displaying instructions on how to upload photo and thumb impresion

Follow stepwise instructions to register for the exam

READ: Aditi Gupta scores 99.57 percentile in CAT 2016

Important dates AIIMS MBBS 2017

The last date to submit the application form: February 23

Entrance exam date: May 28

Entrance exam result: June 14

Counselling in three phases: July, August and September

Classes to begin: August 1

For more AIIMS MBBS news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd