AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam: Analysis for morning and evening session

AIIMS MBBS 2017: Answer keys will be released soon

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has conducted AIIMS MBBS 2017 entrance exam on May 28, 2017 for admission to MBBS programmes of AIIMS across India. The exam was conducted in two shifts-morning (9:00 am to 12:30 pm) and evening (3:00 pm to 6:30 pm) – across 171 cities all over India.

According to AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam pattern, the online question paper had 60 multiple choice questions each from Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects, 10 from General Knowledge and 10 questions on Aptitude and Logical Thinking.

Morning session of AIIMS MBBS 2017

Overall AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam paper was of moderate level. Many candidates found this year’s exam easier as compared to the previous exam. Physics section was the toughest among all section which involved numerical based questions mostly. Biology along with Chemistry was comparatively easier in AIIMS MBBS 2017 entrance exam.

If we talk about the distribution of questions by class, majority of the questions were from Class 11. In biology section, maximum numbers of questions were from Plant Physiology followed by Human Physiology. In chemistry, majority of the question were easy and were from organic chemistry. General Knowledge section was also quite easy. Majority of the students were able to attempt minimum of 18 questions from this section, which is a good number.

Rahul Jain who wrote the entrance exam from Guwahati said that the questions from Physics were difficult and tricky. It involved numerical based questions majorly. The major proportion of questions was from class 11. He said “I am happy that I am able to attempt 145 questions. Thanks to Biology and GK section specifically.”

Another candidate, Aditya stated that numerical questions from Physics section were lengthy and time consuming. While majority of theoretical question were reason-assertion based. He also added that Biology and General Knowledge were comparatively easier in AIIMS MBBS 2017 entrance exam.

Abhishek Dey, another candidate appearing in AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam said “I have attempted good number of questions from all the subjects. I found all sections to be of moderate level, expect Physics. Among the all sections, Biology was easiest for me followed by Chemistry. The questions from Physics were complicated and had only numerical in it. The questions from Chemistry were direct and theory based,” he said.

AIIMS MBBS 2017 is a computer based test, therefore, the question paper and Answer key will not be available in public domain. Examination authority will declare the list of qualified candidates along with their name and roll number on June 14, 2017.

Evening session AIIMS MBSS 2017

Similar to the morning session, AIIMS 2017 evening session was again moderate in difficulty level, though the students found it difficult to complete the entire exam in 3.5 hours and found the exam to be lengthy. Questions from physics section were mainly numerical from unit mechanics and electrostatic and magnetism. Questions from biology involved both botany and zoology.

As always, the weightage of Botany was higher. In Chemistry, majority of the questions were from Organic followed by Inorganic chemistry. Also, the percentage of question was more from Class 11 than Class 12.

To conclude, Biology was the easiest of the three sections followed by Chemistry. Physics was the toughest of all subjects. Students might have found it difficult to solve most questions in the stipulated time.

