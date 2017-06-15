AIIMS MBBS 2017 topper Nishita Purohit stayed off social media for two years

Nishita Purohit with her family. (Facebook grab) Nishita Purohit with her family. (Facebook grab)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared the result of MBBS examination and 18-year-old Nishita Purohit from Surat (Gujarat) has secured AIR 1. Her father is an IIT alumnus and is currently the president of a private firm in Odisha. Her mother is a homemaker who has done graduation in pharmacy.

Purohit aspires to become a cardiac surgeon and wish to appear for UPSC Civil Services exam. “Even I was in a state of shock when I first saw the result and matched my roll number twice for the confirmation. Since childhood, it was my dream to become a cardiac surgeon. But, I have kept other options open and will also try for the UPSC exams,” she said excitedly. Read | Gujarat’s Nishita Purohit is the topper

Like many studious students, Nitisha dedicated around five hours for self studies, apart from six to seven hours of study in school and institute. “It is like a dream come true. I dedicate my entire time to studies. I didn’t watch television for a year and was not in contact of any social media. I became little isolated and focused entirely on my studies,” she said.

Purohit found support in family and teachers. To sharpen her knowledhe, she joined a private coaching institute in Kota. Purohit even scored 91.4 percent marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board this year.

Apart from her excellent academic record, Purohit is also a national-level basketball player.

