AIIMS result 2017: Abhishek Dogra (AIR 9) stayed off social media; know his success strategy

AIIMS MBBS result 2017 and toppers names were released on June 15. While Nishita Purohit has achieved the top position, AIR 9 is bagged by Pune’s Abhishek Dogra who cracked the entrance examination in first attempt itself.

The topper also scored 93.6 per cent in his class 12 examination this year. Like many engineering and medical aspirants, Dogra also shifted his base to Kota to prepare for medical exams.

“Kota is an education hub where everything is readily available for students — from coaching institutes, books, lodging, tutors etc. Moreover, I have noticed most NEET and AIIMS exam toppers are from the Kota institutes,” said he. Read | Gujarat’s Nishita Purohit is the topper, aspires to become cardiac surgeon. Click here

Abhishek also switched to CBSE from Maharashtra Board as he was advised that the syllabus is common. “CBSE and NEET, AIIMS exams syllabus is quite similar. But these entrance examinations require proper strategies,” said Dogra.

While many students get enrolled in the classroom or the distance learning programme, Dogra attended classes of two coaching centres. “I used to juggle between these centres. In both places the teachers were good and the test series were helping,” said he.

Which means self-study is not sufficient to crack these tough entrance examinations? “You can. But when you join a good coaching institute, you have competitive peers and experienced faculty to help widen your knowledge,” said Dogra who kept himself away from the social media. Read | Surat girl tops AIIMS MBBS entrance test in country, click here

“One has to be discipline and social media is distracting. You have to cut-off yourself from all such entertainment,” he said adding he watched cartoons and read Sherlock Holmes novels to beat stress.

“I played badmintion and enjoys sketching. These activities brings positivity,” Abhishek suggested. He also made short notes and revised them few days before the examination. “You also need to solve sample papers and sit for tests to build confidence,” he advised.

