AIIMS PG 2018: Registration for open round seat allocation, counselling to begin tomorrow

AIIMS PG 2018 counselling: The open round of seat allocation/counselling schedule for PG courses has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on its official website – aiimsexams.org. Those who want to be a part of this counselling are first required to register at the website. The registrations will close on February 19 at 5 pm. The session will then be conducted on February 21 at the Jawaharlal Auditorium, AIIMS, New Delhi. Registered candidates will be required to carry their registration slip at the venue. The allocation of seats will be on the basis of the rank/merit of candidates.

Who all can participate?

Those having 50th percentile or above in the AIIMS PG entrance examination will be eligible to participate in this session irrespective of their rank in the entrance examination.

Those selected will then have to report for medical examination on February 22 at 9 am in Academic Section, AIIMS, New Delhi. The details of current vacant seats are also available on the website.

Also, the registration process for AIIMS MBBS entrance examination started from February 5. All medical aspirants can apply at the official website – aiimsexams.org. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26 and 27. The last date to submit the application form in March 5 and the results are expected to release in June.

