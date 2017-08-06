AIIMS meet on Tuesday to discuss pay for faculty

AIIMS) administration has called a meeting on Tuesday in connection with revised pay scales for its faculty members. (File Photo) AIIMS) administration has called a meeting on Tuesday in connection with revised pay scales for its faculty members. (File Photo)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration has called a meeting on Tuesday in connection with revised pay scales for its faculty members, a senior AIIMS official said. The meeting comes days after The Indian Express reported that the Union government had questioned the previous hike under the Sixth Central Pay Commission (CPC), and asked if the money paid to the faculty was based on the “UGC scale”.

Senior officials said the administration will discuss the “release of interim relief for its faculty” — a temporary arrangement — before the revised pay scale is finalised by the government. “The competent authority has desired to hold a meeting on Tuesday… at 2 pm… All members are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting…,” the order said. The meeting will be chaired by Professor Balram Airan, Dean (Academic), and will include other members such as R K Sudhanshu, Deputy Director (Administration), Raj Kumar, Senior Financial Advisor and representative of the Faculty Association of AIIMS.

With 17 faculty members quitting in the last three years — including five in the last six months — AIIMS recommended that the government revise its pay scale and implement the Seventh CPC. A committee set up by AIIMS in February highlighted “unattractive pay” as the reason behind the exits.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App