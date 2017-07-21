AIIMS MBiotech entrance exam results 2017 to be announced today at aiims.edu

AIIMS MBiotech entrance exam results 2017: The entrance exam for MBiotech was conducted on July 15, 2017. AIIMS MBiotech entrance exam results 2017: The entrance exam for MBiotech was conducted on July 15, 2017.

The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to release the result for the Master of BioTechnology entrance examination 2017 today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website.

The entrance exam for MBiotech was conducted on July 15, 2017. The counselling process for the same will begin from August first and will carry on till September. The course was introduced to the institute in 1986 and places emphasis on diagnosis and therapy using “modern bio-technological tools of recombinant DNA technology and immunology”.

MBiotech syllabus consists of subjects such as “recombinant DNA technology, hybridoma technology, T cell cloning, immunological assays, genetics biophysical and biochemical dissertation handling”. Students may choose a dissertation on any of these topics. The two-year course has a total of 14 seats with 7 marked for unreserved category students. Read | Didn’t clear NEET or AIIMS exams? There are other options as well, click here

Steps to download AIIMS MBiotech entrance exam result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for AIIMS (aiims.edu).

Step 2: Click on the link to the results page.

Step 3: Follow the link for the AIIMS Master of Biotechnology results 2017.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

