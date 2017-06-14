AIIMS MBBS result 2017 unlikely to release today

AIIMS MBBS result 2017 were scheduled to release on June 14 AIIMS MBBS result 2017 were scheduled to release on June 14

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had conducted the entrance examination for admission in MBBS courses on May 28. However, on May 31, AIIMS had constituted a committee to probe alleged paper leak of MBBS exam following the complaints by activist Dr Anand Rai. Therefore, the result is unlikely to release today.

Last year, the results were announced on June 14. This year, it was expected to release on the same date and the three phase of counselling were schedule from July, August and September onwards.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in a release said it has constituted a committee to inquire into the matter and it is in contact with the investigation agencies for necessary action once the facts are ascertained. Read | AIIMS MBBS 2017 paper leaked, says Vyapam whistleblower, Institute orders probe. Click here

AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam was held in two shifts — from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. A total of 200 multiple choice objective type questions were asked. While in physics, biology and chemistry, 60 questions were given to solve, about 20 questions were from general knowledge. For each correct answer, a student will fetch one mark but there is negative marking too.

AIIMS MBBS result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – mbbs.aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MBBS result 2017’

Step 3: Enter your ID, password, captcha and click on login

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout and remember to carry it in the exam hall.

