AIIMS MBBS result 2017: No paper leak, results to release tonight at mbbs.aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS result 2017: AIIMS has denied question paper leak of the MBBS online entrance examination today. The committee probing the case said some candidates in a particular centre with the help of few officials indulged in cheating. Since morning candidates have been trying to access their result which was scheduled to release today will take a sigh of relief as the results of the entrance exam will be out tonight.

The AIIMS committee in its report has stated that some candidates had indulged in cheating in connivance with the officials of the examination centre in Uttar Pradesh and has recommended a CBI probe into the matter. The medical institute through its internal mechanism has identified the candidates and the centre.

Dr Anand Rai who pointed out the paper leak said the decision is disappointing and he’ll soon file a FIR in Delhi Police crime branch. “The probe committee never contacted me to inquire how I received the snapshots of the test neither they lodged the FIR. I want to ask them whether they have done the forensic investigation on the source of information? Have they investigated the two centres involved in the paper leak — MC Saxena College Lucknow and KIPM College, Gorakhpur? Read | AIIMS MBBS exam 2017 result. Click here

AIIMS has conducted the entrance examination for admission in MBBS course on May 28 across the country. Nearly 2.8 lakh students appeared in it. On May 31, AIIMS formed a committee to inquire about paper leak when Dr Anand Rai alleged that the question papers were leaked.

The medical aspirants can check their results on the official website aiimsexams.org and also on the websites of other six AIIMS.

