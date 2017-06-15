AIIMS MBBS result 2017: Gujarat’s Nishita Purohit is the topper

Topper Nishita Purohit. (Facebook grab) Topper Nishita Purohit. (Facebook grab)

The AIIMS today declared the results of MBBS entrance examination and Nishita Purohit from Surat is the all India topper this year. The topper has also scored 91.4 per cent marks in the class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination this year and enjoys playing basketball.The AIIMS today declared the results of MBBS entrance examination and Nishita Purohit from Surat is the all India topper this year. The 18-year-old topper has also scored 91.4 per cent marks in the class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination this year and enjoys playing basketball.

This year, all top 10 AIR holders are from the Kota-based Allen Career Institute. A total of 2,84,737 candidates appeared, out of which 4,905 have qualified for the counselling session to begin in July. “For the first time in its history, AIIMS New Delhi will be admitting 100 students for this session,” Dr Ashok Kumar Jaryal, head of exams, AIIMS said. Read | AIIMS MBBS result 2017 declared: Here’s how to check result online. Click here

The results are now available on the official website — aiimsexams.org and also on the websites of other six AIIMS.

The entrance examination for the MBBS course was conducted on May 28 at various centres across the country and around 2.8 lakh students appeared in it.

Following the results, a counseling procedure will start from July 3 and the classes will begin from August 1

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd