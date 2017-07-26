AIIMS MBBS paper leak: Delhi High Court seeks status report from CBI

Delhi High Court Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Centre, AIIMS and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a status report on the AIIMS MBBS paper leak case. The court has directed the agency to file the report within a week. A writ petition seeking the status report was filed in the Delhi High Court by Vyapam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai.

The case is represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan. The next hearing is listed for August 16. The CBI on June 15 registered a case to look into the alleged cheating instances in the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination conducted online on May 28.

As per reports, the CBI conducted searches at one place in Bagaha, Bihar and at six places in Ghaziabad including the HRIT campus in Morta area of Ghaziabad. The premier investigation agency has seized digital evidence in connection with the case.

The exam was held by AIIMS examination committee for admission in 107 seats and the result was announced on June 15. The counselling procedure at AIIMS have begun on July 3 and the academic session will start from August 1.

