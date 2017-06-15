AIIMS MBBS result 2017 declared: Here’s how to check result online at mbbs.aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS results were declared on Thursday. (Source: Sahil Walia, Representational Image) AIIMS MBBS results were declared on Thursday. (Source: Sahil Walia, Representational Image)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared the results of its MBBS online entrance test in the early hours of Thursday on its official website (www.aiimsexams.org) as well as on the websites of all six AIIMS. The results, which were expected on Wednesday — the same day it was declared last year — were finally made public at 2.15 am. They were declared after an internal committee rejected the allegations of a paper leak by Anand Rai, a Bhopal-based doctor. The entrance exam was conducted on May 28 for nearly 2.8 lakh students across the country.

AIIMS MBBS result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – mbbs.aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MBBS result 2017’

Step 3: Enter your ID, password, captcha and click on login

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

The counselling procedure at AIIMS will start from July 3 and the classes will begin from August 1

Dr Anand Rai, who is also known for exposing the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, said the committee’s findings are ‘disappointing’ and that he would file an FIR with the Delhi police crime branch. He had earlier, in a slew of tweets, posted images of the alleged question paper. He claimed he had received it from source, who said it was leaked from a centre in Lucknow, where the test was taken online. Read | NEET 2017 result date; answer key. Click here

Meanwhile, the panel, in its report, stated that were few instances of candidates indulging in cheating in connivance with officials at a particular centre in Uttar Pradesh and recommended a CBI probe into the matter. The candidates were identified through an internal mechanism.

(With inputs from PTI)

