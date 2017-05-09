AIIMS MBBS exam 2017: Download admit card at mbbs.aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS admit card 2017: The results of AIIMS MBBS 2017 will be released on May 28 AIIMS MBBS admit card 2017: The results of AIIMS MBBS 2017 will be released on May 28

AIIMS MBBS 2017 admit card: The admit cards of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been released on the official website. The exam will be held on May 28. AIIMS conducts its own annual entrance exams for admission into seven medical institutions. This year, the computer-based test will be held in two shifts — from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

The results of AIIMS MBBS 2017 will be released on May 28. The students can download the admit cards by following the steps written below:

Steps to download AIIMS MBBS admit card 2017

Visit the official website – mbbs.aiimsexams.org

Click on the link ‘MBBS Admit Card 2017’

Enter your id, password, captcha and click on Login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and remember to carry it in the exam hall.

If the medical aspirants face any problem in downloading the admit card, they can take help of helpline number (timings: 9:30 am to 6 pm – Monday to Saturday)

8510010247 9582949110 7065585225 7065010303

8744002281 7065512112 7065585226 7065016007

