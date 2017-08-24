AIIMS MBBS counselling 3rd round list of eligible candidates 2017 released at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS counselling 3rd round list of eligible candidates 2017: The details about the vacant seats for round 3 will be uploaded to the AIIMS website on August 30, 2017. AIIMS MBBS counselling 3rd round list of eligible candidates 2017: The details about the vacant seats for round 3 will be uploaded to the AIIMS website on August 30, 2017.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the list of eligible candidates for the third round of counselling for admission to MBBS courses. Candidates who have applied for the same can check if they are eligible from the official website.

The institute has stated that candidates who have been deemed eligible should visit AIIMS, New Delhi, on September 4, 2017 for counselling. Candidates selected in the UR category have to report by 8.30 am and those from the reserved categories are required to report by 10.30 am.

“For 3rd round of counselling, those candidates who were absent during 2nd round of counselling on being called by

the Counselling Committee will be treated as not eligible,” the institute said in a notice. It further stated that no individual counselling call letter will be sent to candidates for the third round.

The details about the vacant seats for round 3 will be uploaded to the AIIMS website on August 30, 2017 at 5 pm.

Steps to check AIIMS MBBS counselling 3rd round list of eligible candidates 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for aiims mbbs (aiimsexams.org).

Step 2: Click on the notifications provided for the “List of eligible candidates for 3rd Round of Counselling for MBBS 2017 scheduled on 4/9/2017” for your category.

Step 3: Scroll down the list to search for your name.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save a copy for further reference.

