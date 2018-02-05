AIIMS MBBS application form 2018: Registration to begin today, exam on May 26, 27

AIIMS 2018 form: The last date to submit the application form is March 5 AIIMS 2018 form: The last date to submit the application form is March 5

AIIMS 2018 forms: The registration process for AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination has started from today, February 5. All medical aspirants can apply at the official website – aiimsexams.org. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26 and 27. The last date to submit the application form in March 5 and the results are expected to release in June.

The entrance exam is held for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

The choice of the city for examination is important and have to be filled carefully by the aspirants. The venue will be chosen by applicants after submission of examination fees on a first come-first-serve basis.

However, before submitting the fee candidate can check the availability of the seat. It may be noted that if the lest few seats are available in a city, these may get filled by the time of the payment formalities are completed. The city of examination once chosen and allotted will not be changed.

There are instructions to upload the photo with a specification of size. Read it carefully.

AIIMS 2018 application form filling procedure, here are some steps:

Step 1: Register with your email ID

Step 2: Read instructions and fill the form

Step 3: Make payment

Step 4: Click on your city choice

Step 5: Fill your qualification and address details

Step 6: Upload your photo

Step 7: Take a print of confirmation page

