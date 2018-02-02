AIIMS MBBS 2018: Registration to commence from February 5, eligibility and exam dates

  • Associate Sponsor
AIIMS MBBS exam 2018: The online registration will begin from February 5.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 2, 2018 4:43 pm
aiims mbbs, aiimsexams.org, aiims mbbs exam 2018, aiims mbbs registration AIIMS MBBS 2018: The online registration will begin from February 5 at the official website -aiimsexams.org.
AIIMS MBBS 2018 registration: The notification for AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination has been released according to which the exam will be conducted on May 26 and 27. The online registration will begin from February 5 and those interested in applying can do so at the official website -aiimsexams.org. The exam is being conducted for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS, New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should passed/appearing or appeared class 12 examination or its equivalent with the subjects of English, physics, chemistry and biology with 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST/OPH candidates) in aggregate.

The online examination (computer based test) will be conducted in two shifts per day (9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm) at various centres across the country. The last date for registering for the exam is March 5 (5 pm).

