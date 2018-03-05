AIIMS MBBS 2018: Registration ending today, apply at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The registration process for AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination will be ending today, on March 5, at 5 pm. All those aspirants who have not applied yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – aiimsexams.org. The registration process started from February 5. The exam will be conducted on May 26 and 27 for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Aspirants should passed/appearing or appeared class 12 examination or its equivalent with the subjects of English, physics, chemistry and biology with 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST/OPH candidates) in aggregate.
Age: The candidate should be minimum 17 year old.
There are 800 seats available in the above mentioned institutes and the results are expected to release in June. The online examination (computer based test) will be conducted in two shifts per day (9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm) at various centres across the country.
AIIMS 2018 application form filling procedure, here are some steps:
Step 1: Register with your email ID
Step 2: Read instructions and fill the form
Step 3: Make payment
Step 4: Click on your city choice
Step 5: Fill your qualification and address details
Step 6: Upload your photo
Step 7: Take a print of confirmation page
Exam pattern
Physics: 60 questions
Chemistry: 60 questions
Biology: 60 questions
General knowledge: 10 questions
Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya