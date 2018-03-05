AIIMS MBBS 2018: Registration ending today, apply at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2018: All those aspirants who have not applied yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – aiimsexams.org. All those aspirants who have not applied yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The registration process for AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination will be ending today, on March 5, at 5 pm. All those aspirants who have not applied yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – aiimsexams.org. The registration process started from February 5. The exam will be conducted on May 26 and 27 for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should passed/appearing or appeared class 12 examination or its equivalent with the subjects of English, physics, chemistry and biology with 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST/OPH candidates) in aggregate.

Age: The candidate should be minimum 17 year old.

There are 800 seats available in the above mentioned institutes and the results are expected to release in June. The online examination (computer based test) will be conducted in two shifts per day (9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm) at various centres across the country.

AIIMS 2018 application form filling procedure, here are some steps:

Step 1: Register with your email ID

Step 2: Read instructions and fill the form

Step 3: Make payment

Step 4: Click on your city choice

Step 5: Fill your qualification and address details

Step 6: Upload your photo

Step 7: Take a print of confirmation page

Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions

