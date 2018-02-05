AIIMS MBBS 2018: Registration begins at aiimsexams.org, eligibility and exam details

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26 and 27 for admission into MBBS course. (Representational image) The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26 and 27 for admission into MBBS course. (Representational image)

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The registration process for AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination has started from today, February 5. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26 and 27 for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS, New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). All those interested in applying can do so at the official website – aiimsexams.org. The last for applying is March 5.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should passed/appearing or appeared class 12 examination or its equivalent with the subjects of English, physics, chemistry and biology with 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST/OPH candidates) in aggregate.

Age: The candidate should be minimum 17 year old.

Last year, there were reports of the entrance paper leak and whistleblower of Vyapam scam, Anand Rai, in a series of tweets, posted images of question papers of the entrance examination. He claimed to have received the question paper screenshots from a source who said these were leaked from a college in Lucknow when the online test was on.

The findings of the committee constituted by AIIMS suggested that a candidate indulged in cheating with the help of officials of a particular centre in Uttar Pradesh. Later on, after an internal committee rejected the allegations by Rai, the results were declared.

