AIIMS MBBS 2018: Registration ending in three days, apply before March 5

AIIMS MBBS 2018 registration: The registration process for AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination which started on February 5 will be ending on March 5. As only three more days are left to apply, aspirants who have not applied for the same are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – aiimsexams.org. The exam will be conducted on May 26 and 27 for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

There are 800 seats available in the above mentioned institutes and the results are expected to release in June. The online examination (computer based test) will be conducted in two shifts per day (9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm) at various centres across the country.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should passed/appearing or appeared class 12 examination or its equivalent with the subjects of English, physics, chemistry and biology with 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST/OPH candidates) in aggregate.

Age: The candidate should be minimum 17 year old.

Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions

Exam syllabus: The institute will follow the standard format of class 12 syllabus. No syllabus has been prescribed by the AIIMS.

Important dates

Last date for registration: March 5

Status of registration: March 20

Admit card release: May 10

Exam date: May 26 and 27 (two shifts each day)

Result: June 18 (tentative)

