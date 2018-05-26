AIIMS MBBS 2018 Live Updates: Examination begins, check paper analysis, students’ reactions here

AIIMS MBBS 2018 LIVE: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is conducting the examinations for admission into medical courses at various centres across the country. The examination is held in two shifts, morning and afternoon, in online mode, on May 26 and May 27, 2018, and the results will be out on June 18, 2018.
The AIIMS entrance examination is a gateway to the most prestigious medical college in the country. This year’s notification has introduced some important changes regarding the exam schedule and the number of seats available and the campuses. The good news is that two new AIIMS campuses offering 50 seats each, will also be opening for admissions, from this year onwards.
The entrance exam is held for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). An approximate of 807 seats are offered for the students.
Highlights
There will be a total of 200 questions. They will be multiple choice questions and reason assertion-based and the candidate will be given 1 mark for a correct answer and 1/3 will be deducted if the answer is wrong.
Physics: 60 questionsChemistry: 60 questionsBiology(Botany+Zoology): 60General Knowledge: 20
People have posted motivational messages on social media websites like Twitter for those appearing for AIIMS MBBS 2018.
The exam duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes. AIIMS MBBS 2018 result will be declared for these candidates on June 18, around three weeks after the exam is conducted. Counselling for these candidates will be conducted in the months of July, August and September 2018.
Ornaments of any sort are not allowed. Mobile phones, wristwatches and an electronic device including those capable of transmission and receipt of any data in any form, pens, papers, books, bottles etc are also forbidden. The facility of a simple calculator that pops-up on the screen will be available.
Items which candidates cannot take inside the examination hall include - clips, bands, hats, caps, scarf, and similar headgear as well as goggles, thick-soled footwear and large buttons (more than 1.5 cms). If religion or customs requires one to wear any particular headgear or attire, then one should visit the centre early to allow adequate time for frisking.
It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their admit card inside the hall. Along with the admit card, they should carry a valid photo ID proof in original (passport, Aadhar card/ Aadhar card print out, PAN card, voters ID, driving license, recognised central or state board, examination admit card/marks card/ result sheet bearing photograph. Those appearing for the exam tomorrow, on May 27, should keep this in mind.
In case any candidate has some query, he/she may use the following helpline numbers:
— 8744002281
— 7840012226
— 7065585226
— 8510010247
An email and SMS was sent to all PWBD candidates to indicate that if they have inability to read the question on the computer screen. As only a few candidates/guardians had responded, it was again requested to guardians of PWBD candidates who cannot read the questions on the computer screen and/or cannot write/click mouse to answer question on computer to fill a form available on MyPage after login in using their login credentials. Those who cannot read the questions on the computer screen and/or cannot write/click mouse to answer on computer can bring a scribe to assist them during the examination.
Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45 per cent and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40 per cent in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.
Over two lakh candidates are appearing for the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination today on May 26. The exam is a gateway for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). There are 800 seats available in the above mentioned institutes. The online examination (computer based test) is being conducted in two shifts per day (9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm) at various centres across the country.