AIIMS MBBS 2018: How to prepare for medical exam and score maximum

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The AIIMS entrance examination is a gateway to the most prestigious medical college in the country. This year’s notification has introduced some important changes regarding the exam schedule and the number of seats available and the campuses. The good news is that two new AIIMS campuses offering 50 seats each, will also be opening for admissions, from this year onwards. There are about 807 MBBS seats available for admissions across the 9 AIIMS institutes. Regarding the exam schedule, instead of the exam being conducted in two shifts on a single day, this year it will be held in four shifts — May 26 and 27.

With exactly a month to go for the examination, here are some last minute preparation tips that might come handy as the examination date draws nearer.

Study hours with short breaks: Make a realistic timetable for the last month’s preparation and follow it rigorously. Studying with intervals or small breaks will help overcome stress. Remember that qualitative study is more important than just the number of hours put in.

Equal allocation of time: A candidate should divide the last one month of preparation equally among three key areas — assessing the weak areas, solving questions based on the exam pattern and practising mock tests. The most important chapters should be dealt with first and the least important of them should be kept aside for practice at a later stage.

Avoid new material: It is common for students to fall prey to an ocean of study material. Don’t do this in the last month. It will not only increase stress levels but also make it difficult to retain newly-added information.

Strengthen your basics: In the last one month, the candidate must revise each of the science subjects from NCERT textbooks and previously studied modules. Practice diagrams, flowchart and make mind maps for better memorisation and to further accelerate your preparation.

Subject-wise plan is the key: It is very important to know the subject-wise important topics of AIIMS MBBS 2018. Following are the important topics which need a thorough revision.

* Physics: Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Rotational Mechanics and Modern Physics

* Chemistry: Organic Chemistry is the most important one followed by Aldehydes, Equilibrium, Chemical Kinetics, Ketone& Carboxylic Acid

* Biology: Genetics, Systematics, Cells, Human Health & Diseases

Mock tests have it all: You should solve mocks and previous year AIIMS MBBS papers. This has also been the best piece of advice frequently shared by toppers and trainers throughout the history of this exam. As AIIMS MBBS 2018 is going to be a computer-based exam, candidates should join a weekly online test series for the practice. Solving mock test is the best way to develop speed and tackle negative marking. Try to get into the groove by solving mock test papers at the time of examination.

Manage your stress: Apart from working on all the above-mentioned pointers, it is very important to manage stress levels during the preparation. It would be beneficial to spare some time for physical exercises like running, yoga or even meditation. Limit usage of social media as it can lead to fatigue.

AIIMS MBBS 2018 in a Nutshell

Total Questions: 200

Physics: 60

Chemistry: 60

Biology: 60

General Knowledge: 10

Aptitude and Logical Thinking: 10

— The author is the CEO of EduGorilla (an ed tech startup)

