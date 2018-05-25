AIIMS MBBS 2018: Exam tomorrow, important last minute instructions

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The exam will be conducted on May 26 and 27 and the registration process for the same ended on February 5. The exam will be conducted on May 26 and 27 and the registration process for the same ended on February 5.

AIIMS MBBS 2018: Over two lakh candidates will be appearing tomorrow for the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination. The exam is a gateway for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). The exam will be conducted on May 26 and 27 and the registration process for the same ended on February 5. There are 800 seats available in the above mentioned institutes and the results are expected to release by the end of June. The online examination (computer based test) will be conducted in two shifts per day (9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm) at various centres across the country.

Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45 per cent and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40 per cent in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.

AIIMS MBBS 2018: Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions

There are certain instructions and rules which candidates have to adhere by before the exam and while appearing for the exam. Read out the below-mentioned suggestions for a hassle-free examination.

Admit card: This is the most important document one has to carry at the time of the examination. It will contain details such as roll number, examination centre, exam duration etc. It is always better to keep your admit card inside your bag a night before the exam so that no time is wasted the next morning in search for the same. Along with the admit card, candidates should carry a valid photo ID proof in original (passport, Aadhar card/ Aadhar card print out, PAN card, voters ID, driving license, recognised central or state board, examination admit card/marks card/ result sheet bearing photograph.

Reporting on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue an hour early rather than reaching late and missing out giving the exam. Candidates should reach the examination centre at the reporting time mentioned in the admit card. Anyone who is late won’t be allowed to appear for the exam in any condition.

Dress code: Items which candidates cannot take inside the examination hall include — clips, bands, hats, caps, scarf, and similar headgear as well as goggles, thick-soled footwear and large buttons (more than 1.5 cms). If religion or customs requires one to wear any particular headgear or attire, then one should visit the centre early to allow adequate time for frisking.

Items banned: Ornaments of any sort are not allowed. Mobile phones, wristwatches and an electronic device including those capable of transmission and receipt of any data in any form, pens, papers, books, bottles etc are also forbidden. The facility of a simple calculator that pops-up on the screen will be available.

Do not use the keyboard during the examination. Please remember that the sequence of the subjects and both questions and responses shall be shuffled for all candidates.

