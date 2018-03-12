AIIMS MBBS 2018: Correction facility ending today, make changes at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The facility will no longer be available after today (5 pm). The facility will no longer be available after today (5 pm).

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The registration for the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination exam closed on March 5 and all those candidates who had corrections to be made in their application forms, but have not done yet, are required to do so by today itself at aiimsexams.org. The facility will no longer be available after today (5 pm). It was noted that even after sending SMSes and emails many candidates had not completed their application form or made necessary corrections. They were therefore given another chance to do the needful from March 8 to 12. The final status of the corrected form will be uploaded on March 20.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26 and 27 for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

There are 800 seats available in the above mentioned institutes and the results are expected to release in June. The online examination (computer based test) will be conducted in two shifts per day (9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm) at various centres across the country.

Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions

