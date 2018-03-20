AIIMS MBBS 2018: Application correction status to be displayed today

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The registration for the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination exam closed on March 5. The registration for the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination exam closed on March 5.

AIIMS MBBS 2018: The final status of the changes made in the online application form of the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination will be released today, on March 20, as per an official notification. All the candidates were required to avail this opportunity to correct deficiencies in their application form. Even after issuing various notifications and emails, some applicants had not completed their application form or made relevant changes. They were then given a last chance do the needful from March 8 to 12 (5 pm) at at aiimsexams.org

The registration for the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) MBBS entrance examination exam closed on March 5. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26 and 27 for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

There are 800 seats available in the above mentioned institutes and the results are expected to release in June. The online examination (computer based test) will be conducted in two shifts per day (9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm) at various centres across the country.

Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions

