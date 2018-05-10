AIIMS MBBS 2018 admit cards to release today, download at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2018 admit cards: The entrance exam is held for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). AIIMS MBBS 2018 admit cards: The entrance exam is held for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

AIIMS MBBS 2018 admit cards: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the admit cards for the examination today, on May 10, 2018, at the official website – aiimsexams.org. All India Institute of Medical Sciences 2018 examination is regulated by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and is a national level organisation. The entrance exam is held for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). An approximate of 807 seats are offered by the AIIMS examination.

The AIIMS entrance examination is a gateway to the most prestigious medical college in the country. This year’s notification has introduced some important changes regarding the exam schedule and the number of seats available and the campuses. The good news is that two new AIIMS campuses offering 50 seats each, will also be opening for admissions, from this year onwards.

How to download AIIMS MBBS 2018 Admit Card?

Candidates can go through the step-wise procedure given below to download the hall ticket of AIIMS MBBS 2018.

Step 1: Click on the link given.

Step 2: Enter the application number and password given on the AIIMS MBBS application forms.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to the AIIMS MBBS 2018 admit cards for candidates eligible to appear for AIIMS MBBS entrance exam.

Step 4: Download the admit card, save it and print

Candidates can save, download and print the admit card or hall ticket of AIIMS MBBS 2018 by clicking on ‘Print’.

AIIMS 2018: Important dates

Admit card release: May 10

Exam date: May 26 and 27 (two shifts each day)

Result expected release date: June 18

AIIMS 2018: Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions

AIIMS 2018 syllabus: The institute will follow the standard format of class 12 syllabus. No syllabus has been prescribed by the AIIMS.

Discrepancy in the AIIMS Admit Card cum Hall Ticket

The status of admit card of AIIMS MBBS 2018 will be made available from May 10, 2018. Candidates are advised to very carefully check the information and details mentioned on the admit card of AIIMS MBBS 2018. In case of any discrepancy in the information (date, time, name, etc.) as it appears on AIIMS MBBS admit card 2018 or in case a candidate doesn’t receive the admit card at all or if his/her status doesn’t appear on the portal (the link of which will be given above), he/she must immediately bring the matter to the notice of concern official.

The AIIMS MBBS 2018 examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon, in online mode, on May 26 and May 27, 2018, and the results will be out on June 18, 2017. In the prospectus that was released on February 5, 2018, 155 tentative examination centres were announced. Admissions to MBBS courses in AIIMS New Delhi and eight other AIIMS institutions will be conducted through AIIMS entrance exam. Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50%, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45% and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40% in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.

