AIIMS MBBS 2018 admit cards to be released on May 10, download at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS MBBS 2018 admit cards: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the admit cards for the examination on May 10, 2018 at the official website – aiimsexams.org. All India Institute of Medical Sciences 2018 examination is regulated by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and is a national level organisation. The entrance exam is held for admission into MBBS course at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). An approximate of 807 seats are offered by the AIIMS examination.

The AIIMS entrance examination is a gateway to the most prestigious medical college in the country. This year’s notification has introduced some important changes regarding the exam schedule and the number of seats available and the campuses. The good news is that two new AIIMS campuses offering 50 seats each, will also be opening for admissions, from this year onwards.

AIIMS 2018: Important dates

Admit card release: May 10

Exam date: May 26 and 27 (two shifts each day)

Result expected release date: June 18

AIIMS 2018: Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions

AIIMS 2018 syllabus: The institute will follow the standard format of class 12 syllabus. No syllabus has been prescribed by the AIIMS.

AIIMS 2018: Here are some last minute preparation tips

Study hours with short breaks: Make a realistic timetable for the last month’s preparation and follow it rigorously. Studying with intervals or small breaks will help overcome stress. Remember that qualitative study is more important than just the number of hours put in.

Equal allocation of time: A candidate should divide the last one month of preparation equally among three key areas — assessing the weak areas, solving questions based on the exam pattern and practising mock tests. The most important chapters should be dealt with first and the least important of them should be kept aside for practice at a later stage.

Avoid new material: It is common for students to fall prey to an ocean of study material. Don’t do this in the last month. It will not only increase stress levels but also make it difficult to retain newly-added information.

Strengthen your basics: In the last one month, the candidate must revise each of the science subjects from NCERT textbooks and previously studied modules. Practice diagrams, flowchart and make mind maps for better memorisation and to further accelerate your preparation.

Manage your stress: Apart from working on all the above-mentioned pointers, it is very important to manage stress levels during the preparation. It would be beneficial to spare some time for physical exercises like running, yoga or even meditation. Limit usage of social media as it can lead to fatigue.

