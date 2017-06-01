AIIMS MBBS 2017 paper leaked, says Vyapam whistleblower, Institute orders probe 

Whistleblower Dr Anand Rai alleged that the AIIMS MBBS UG paper was leaked Whistleblower Dr Anand Rai alleged that the AIIMS MBBS UG paper was leaked

Following the complaints by activist Dr Anand Rai over the AIIMS MBBS 2017 entrance exam question papers leaked, the premier medical institute has constituted a committee to probe the issue. Rai, known as the whistleblower of the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh has been actively involved in exposing malpractices in medical examinations like NEET. In a series of tweets, he posted desktop images of question papers of the entrance examination, held across the country on May 28.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said it has constituted a committee to inquire into the matter and it is in contact with the investigation agencies for necessary action once the facts are ascertained. “I suggest the committee to cross check the answers and the results of those 70 students,” said Rai.

He also alleged that the paper was leaked from the MC Saxena College in Lucknow. “They have allowed the racketeers to enter the exam centre and take screen shot. About 70 students are involved in this malpractices,” said he. Read | AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam: Analysis for morning and evening session, click here

Rai pointed out that the cheating format is similar to the 2012 AIIMS PG paper leak where they targetted an exam centre, scanned question papers which were sent to the Noida control room. The answers were then sent to the candidates.

In a statement, AIIMS has said that they’ll look into the matter. “The AIIMS has constituted a committee to inquire into the matter. The committee shall look into the matter immediately and submit a report at the earliest,” said the institute.

It also said that the administration is also in contact with the government investigation agencies in this regard. “Immediate and further necessary action shall be taken once the facts are ascertained,” the statement said. The AIIMS online entrance test was held in two shifts, adding that the screenshots clearly prove that the question papers were leaked while the examination was going on.

