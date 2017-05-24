AIIMS MBBS 2017: Exam on May 28; caps, goggles prohibited; check dress code here

AIIMS MBBS 2017: Candidates reaching late will not be allowed in the exam centre as “several pre-exam formalities” need to be completed. AIIMS MBBS 2017: Candidates reaching late will not be allowed in the exam centre as “several pre-exam formalities” need to be completed.

AIIMS MBBS 2017: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notice regarding the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination to be held on May 28, 2017. Candidates who are appearing for the exam should take note of the instructions provided in the notice.

“We must inform you that to ensure strict confidentiality, integrity and fairness of every examination certain steps are being taken right from the stage of registration. Many of these are in place to prevent unfair practices,” the notice said.

“We request candidates, parents, guardians and well-wishers to adhere to the following instructions as well as those in the Admit card and Prospectus. Remember that these are uniformly applicable in all centres throughout the country from Leh to Kanyakumari and from Port Blair and Imphal to Gandhinagar,” the Institute said.

AIIMS has advised candidates to visit the centre before the exam day to “familiarize with the location and means of reaching there on time”. Candidates reaching late will not be allowed in the exam centre as “several pre-exam formalities” need to be completed.

It also asked candidates to download their admit cards and check the details provided including exam centres and timings. Three items that candidates must carry on their person includes the admit card, an identity proof (with photocopies) and one passport sized photograph.

The items that are not allowed include:

Hats

Caps

Scarfs

Other headgear

Goggles

Thick-soled footwear

Large metallic buttons

Ornaments

Mobile phones

Wristwatches

Other electronic devices

Papers

Books

Bottles

Any device capable of receiving data

“If religion orcustoms require you to wear any particular headgear, please visit the centre early to allow adequate time for frisking,” AIIMS said.

Before the exam begins, the sequence of the subjects will be displayed on the screen. Candidates will not be permitted to leave the hall until the end of the exam. AIIMS also asked candidates to go through all instructions provided on their admit cards and prospectus.

The exam will be computer based, questions and responses will be shuffled for all candidates. The Institute has also asked candidates not to use the keyboard and noted that a pop-up calculator will be available on the screen.

“Rough work can be done on back of the admit card and additional sheet that will be provided. Admit Cards and Rough Sheets must be returned,” AIIMS said adding that those who do not return the admit cards and rough sheets will not be evaluated. Candidates should also remember to revisit all questions marked for review as any question that has not been saved or submitted will not be evaluated.

