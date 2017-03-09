AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam: Correction facility open, check now

All the medical aspirants can use this facility till March 15 by 5 pm All the medical aspirants can use this facility till March 15 by 5 pm

AIIMS MBBS 2017: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the correction facility for the MBBS course. The institute will conduct the exam on May 28, 2017. This facility is meant for those who have uploaded incorrect information about their name, exam centre choice and other details.

All the medical aspirants can use this facility till March 15 by 5 pm. The candidates can follow these steps to make changes in the application form:

Steps to make changes in AIIMS MBBS 2017 application form

Go to the official website – aiimsexams.org

Enter your login details

Edit the changes you wish to do

Remember to save it

AIIMS conducts its own annual entrance exams for admission into seven medical institutions. This year, the computer based test will be held in two shifts — from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

Aspirants should be at least 17 years old to be eligible for the paper. The should also have passed (with a minimum of 60 per cent) or should be appearing in Class 12 exams with English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology as their main subjects.

