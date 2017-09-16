AIIMS fellowship programme 2017: Apply for 45 seats in 21 courses at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS fellowship programme 2017: The last date to apply is on October 5, 2017. AIIMS fellowship programme 2017: The last date to apply is on October 5, 2017.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has released the prospectus for the fellowship programme for January 2018. Candidates who wish to apply for a fellowship at the institute can do so from the official website (aiimsexams.org).

There are 45 seats available in 21 courses at AIIMS, New Delhi. The entrance examination will be in a computer based test (CBT) format and will be conducted at a single centre in the national capital region (NCR/Delhi) for all candidates. The exam fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs 1,000, for SC and ST candidates is Rs 800 and there is no fee for OPH candidates.

Important dates:

Last date to apply- October 5, 2017

Admit cards- November 6, 2017

Written test- November 18, 2017

Results (tentative)- November 23, 2017

Steps to apply for AIIMS fellowship programme 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for AIIMS examinations as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the tab for “Academic courses”

Step 3: In the MBBS row, click on the link to the fellowship programme.

Step 4: Click on the link provided for registration, then register and login.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 6: Submit your application and save a filled copy for further reference.

