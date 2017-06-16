AIIMS entrance results out, five from the region figure in top 100

All smiles: Ishmeet (standing in first row), Mehak (sitting), Arushi, Ankush (standing left in second row) and Navtej Mangat in Chandigarh on Thursday. Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi All smiles: Ishmeet (standing in first row), Mehak (sitting), Arushi, Ankush (standing left in second row) and Navtej Mangat in Chandigarh on Thursday. Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi

FIVE STUDENTS from the region secured positions among top 100 in the MBBS entrance results of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. Mehak secured 14th rank, Navtej Mangat 40th rank, Ishmeet 41st rank, Ankush Jindal 65th and Arushi Jain 78th rank. Mehak Singhal, whose all India rank (AIR) is 14th and belongs to Kurukshetra, said, “Other than the time I spent in my coaching classes, I would study for six to seven hours. I love to play badminton and table tennis. I want to specialise in the field of surgery after pursuing MBBS as it has always been my dream.” Navtej Mangat, whose AIR is 40th, said that his success mantra was “focus and hard work”.

He studied at St. John’s High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, and secured 94.2 per cent in Class XII exam in medical stream. He said, “My inspiration is my uncle, who is a doctor and resides in Canada. He motivated me to become a doctor. My mother and teachers supported me. I worked hard and studied for 12 to 13 hours. I intend to take admission to AIIMS, Delhi, and want to be a neurosurgeon.” Tejinder Mangat, mother of Navtej, said, “We feel proud of our son. From the beginning, he was a keen learner and focussed on his goal and worked hard. I wish him more success.” His father N S Mangat is an Army officer while mother Tejinder Mangat is a teacher at a private school.

Ishmit Kaur, who has secured 41st rank, said, “All we need to do is to work hard because no one knows what will happen in those three hours when you’re taking your exam. Give your best and not worry about how those three hours will go. Lastly, have faith in yourself and God.” Ishmit is from Kapurthala. Ankush Jindal, a Mohali resident who has secured AIR 65, said that his success mantra was: “never give up and always have faith in yourself and teachers”.

“The credit goes to my mother who supported me and helped in my studies. My father is my inspiration, who is a neurosurgeon. It’s a noble profession in which I will get a chance to serve people. That’s the reason I opted for this profession. I want to take admission to Delhi AIIMS and want to be neurosurgeon.” The elated parents of Ankush said, “We are very happy and feel proud of our son. He was very focused and worked hard. We did nothing extra, we just encouraged our son to pursue his dream.”

His father Anupam Jindal is a neurosurgeon while mother Manishi Jindal is a cancer specialist at a private hospital. Arushi Jain, who got AIR 78, hails from Sangrur. She said, “We should not rely on our luck and should work hard.” An avid reader of autobiographies, Arushi Jain from Sant Ishar Singh Public School, Sangrur, secured 94 per cent in class XII exam. She said, “I am happy with my rank. My parents and teachers supported and encouraged me to work harder. I aim to take admission to AIIMS and want to be a psychiatrist.”

Her father Ashok Kumar said, “It is her dream to become a doctor and she cleared her first step towards her goal. We are very happy and feel proud to have a daughter like her.” Ashok Kumar is a chartered accountant and her mother Lalita Rani is an advocate. All these students attended the same coaching institute in Chandigarh.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App