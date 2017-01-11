AICTE tells colleges to create mechanism to identify fake caste certificates

With the Union Human Resource Development Ministry taking a serious note of cases where fake SC, ST and OBC certificates were used by candidates to get admission in colleges, the AICTE has decided to create a database of such cases in order to undertake preventive measures.

In a recent circular, the All India Council for Technical Education has said that the Government of India is concerned about the complaints received regarding the use of fake SC, ST and OBC certificates to get admissions in educational institutions.

“In view of the serious concern expressed by the Government of India”, the circular has asked all the AICTE-approved institutions to come up with a mechanism to identify cases where fake caste certificates are used during the admission process.

It has also asked the institutions to share the data with the AICTE on a yearly basis, so that a database can be created and preventive measures undertaken. The AICTE gives approval to hundreds of engineering colleges and technical institutions in the country.

