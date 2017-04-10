AICTE to shut down institutions not maintaining student-faculty ratio, pay scales, qualifications

The council, which has over 3000 engineering institutions registered under it, agreed upon new norms for granting technical institutions approval. The council, which has over 3000 engineering institutions registered under it, agreed upon new norms for granting technical institutions approval.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced that all engineering colleges who have not been maintaining the student-teacher ratio and not adhering to pay scales and teacher qualification will be subject to action due to violation of norms.

The council, in a recent meeting, warned that such violations will lead to the reduction of the intake of students or even the suspension of the admission process, reports say. At the meeting, the council, which has over 3000 engineering institutions registered under it, agreed upon new norms for granting technical institutions approval.

“Colleges not maintaining prescribed faculty-student ratio shall be liable to punitive actions including suspension of approval for supernumerary seats and reduction in approved intake,” a senior AICTE official said. The guidelines say that the admission process will be suspended for an academic year and the approval for institutions and courses can be withdrawn altogether in case the institutions default on these norms.

Besides these, non-adherence to prescribed pay scales or qualifications prescribed for teaching staff for more than 12 months will also attract penalty,” the official said, adding that technical institutes will face penal action if they do not pay the salaries of the faculties regularly or do not adhere to timings in case of two shifts.

The timing of 1 pm to 9 pm has been assigned to the second shift which has to be run with at least 50 per cent of additional faculty. The AICTE also said that there would be surprise inspections to check the same and if any violation is found, the course may be subject to closure.

For more stories on AICTE norms, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd