AICTE includes transgender community in co-ed technical institutes

The All India Institute for Technical Education (AICTE) has adopted a new definition for “co-ed institutions” in its approval process handbook. The AICTE handbook mandated that all such institutes should admit transgender students along with boys and girls.

The book prescribes the norms and standards for technical institutions which seek AICTE approval. There are currently over 3,000 institutes of engineering registered under the AICTE, the Hindustan Times reported. According to AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, the move will make it easier for transgender students to pursue technical courses without needing to identify as either male or female.

“It will also ensure that transgender students don’t face any discrimination,” said a senior official adding that the HRD ministry had earlier communicated the order to maintain separate data at every institute as the new definition is included in the handbook.

Officials said that the information should be relayed in their prospectus, forms and other published material by institutes. Institutes have also been asked to include a separate column and maintain the data for transgender students.

The Supreme court had, in 2014, allowed transgender students admission into educational institutions and provided employment on the basis of their third gender category. The UGC, too, had asked all university vice-chancellors to include a transgender column in applications and other documents and had also asked institutes to ensure that transgender students are properly inducted and do not face any discrimination.

