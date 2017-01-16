AICTE GPAT 2017: Admit card released, check here

AICTE GPAT 2017: The All India Council for Technical Education announced on Monday that the admit card can be downloaded from the official site. (Express photo) AICTE GPAT 2017: The All India Council for Technical Education announced on Monday that the admit card can be downloaded from the official site. (Express photo)

AICTE GPAT 2017: The admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) has been released. The All India Council for Technical Education announced on Monday that the admit card can be downloaded from the official site.

GPAT is a annual national level entrance examination conducted to select graduates with a degree in Pharmacy for admission into Masters’ courses (M Pharm). The exam is three hours long and is an online test. The exam will be conducted on January 28, 2017.

Eligibility:

To take the exam, the candidate must be a resident of India.

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy.

Date:

The AICTE GPAT examination will take place on January 28, 2017

Steps to download the admit card:

– Go to the official website (aicte-gpat.in)

– Log in with your email address and password.

– Click on the link to download the admit card.

– Save the admit card and take a print out for further reference.

For more stories on education, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd