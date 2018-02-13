AICTE CMAT 2018 results to release on February 15 at aicte-cmat.in

CMAT 2018 results will be available for download at aicte-cmat.in CMAT 2018 results will be available for download at aicte-cmat.in

CMAT 2018 results: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will release the results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on February 15. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can download their results and score card from the official website (aicte-cmat.in).

CMAT results 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on CMAT 2018 merit list flashing on the top of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Check and download the file

AICTE will be preparing the merit ranking on the basis of the total score. For each correct answer there are 4 marks, for each wrong answer 1 mark shall be deducted. In case scores are same for more than one candidate, the ranking has been done on sectional score considered in the order of:

— Quantitative techniques and data interpretation

— Logical reasoning

— Language comprehension

— General awareness

There are over 3500 AICTE approved B-schools which are expected to take CMAT scores including JBIMS, Sydenham, KJ Somaiya, IMT and GIM among others.

