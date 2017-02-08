CMAT 2017 results out, check merit list here

CMAT 2017: AICTE has prepared the merit ranking on the basis of the total score CMAT 2017: AICTE has prepared the merit ranking on the basis of the total score

CMAT 2017: The merit list of Common Management Admissions Test 2017 has been released by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The examination was scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29. The candidates can check their names on the official website – aicte-cmat.in.

The merit list indicates roll number, rank and the score of all the candidates. CMAT-2017 score is valid for the admissions of academic year 2017-18.

There are over 3500 AICTE approved B-schools which are expected to take CMAT scores including JBIMS, Sydenham, KJ Somaiya, IMT and GIM among others.

Steps to download the CMAT results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

Click on CMAT 2017 merit list flashing on the top of the homepage

A pdf file will open showing results

Check and download the file

AICTE has prepared the merit ranking on the basis of the total score. In case scores are same for more than one candidate, the ranking has been done on sectional score considered in the order of:

— Quantitative techniques and data interpretation

— Logical reasoning

— Language comprehension

— General awarenession.

