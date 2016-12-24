AICTE Chairman pitches for enhanced quality in education

India requires a strategy for enhancing quality in all educational institutes and create competition so that at least 10-20 of them appear in the global top 100 ranking, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe said today.

“India needs to devise a strategy to enhance quality in all institutes and create competition,” he said here at the annual convocation of Jadavpur University.

“We need to put constant efforts to the challenge and create models of excellence in education so that at least 10-20 institutes appear in top 100 institutes,” he said.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework is a baby step in that direction, he said, adding that we need to build strong and world class graduate schools leading to research.

There are 50,000-plus private and government colleges, and 780-plus universities. Last year India produced 21,830 PhDs.

Sahasrabudhe also said this number helped in creating access to higher education and equity to a great extent.. but, the quality of education is much below our expectations in most universities except a few.

