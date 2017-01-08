AICTE likely to dicuss issue of single national engineering entrance test

The issue was considered in the ministry at the level of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, sources said. The issue was considered in the ministry at the level of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, sources said.

The issue of holding a single entrance examination for admission to engineering colleges on the lines of NEET for medicine is likely to be discussed at a meeting of All India Council for Technical Education later this month. The issue was considered in the ministry at the level of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, sources said. There is a view in the ministry in favour of holding a single national level test for entrance to engineering colleges on the pattern of NEET as it would address many concerns related to quality and bring in more transparency, they said.

The ministry is keen on taking the consultation route and the issue will be discussed at a meeting of the AICTE scheduled later this month, the sources said. The scores of the common test may be used by various government and private engineering colleges, they said.

At present, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), based on which students are chosen for admission to engineering colleges. Another issue which can be taken up for discussion at the AICTE meeting is conducting an exit test for students who pass out of engineering colleges to assess aspects related to skills and employability.

