AIBE 10 result 2017 declared at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 10 result 2017: The results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) have been announced. The candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The exam is conducted by the BCI. It was expected that the result will be announced on June 15, however, it has been released two days prior to the scheduled date.

The exam which was held on March 26. All India Bar Examination is conducted to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI. This open book exam is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent score to clear it.

AIBE 10 result 2017, here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link’AIBE 10 result 2017′

Step 3: Enter your user id and password

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed

Step 6: Take a print out for your future reference

In case of query, note down these helpline numbers that work from 10 am to 5 pm. These numbers are — 011-23210633/ 34/ 35/ 36/ 37/ 39/ 44, 49225022/23 or 41533681. You can also send email to the exam conducting body at aibe.bci@gmail.com.

