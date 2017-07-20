AIADMK should demand exemption from NEET before supporting Vice Presidential nominee, says Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo)

The DMK has decided to hold a human chain protest all across Tamil Nadu against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), said party’s working president MK Stalin on Thursday. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has demanded that if the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is tendering its support to the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Vice-Presidential nominee, then it should also demand exemption from the medical entrance exam from the Centre.

“The ruling party (AIADMK) should demand exemption from the NEET for their support to the Vice-Presidential election,” Stalin said. On July 27, the DMK will be holding a human chain protest against the NEET in all the districts of the state. “The DMK alliances, students and parents will support the human chain protest against the NEET,” he said.

Stalin expressed positivity over the meeting to take place between the Tamil Nadu ministers and the Government in Delhi over the same issue, saying that it will be a matter of happiness if the outcome turns out to be successful.

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu MPs, belonging to both, the DMK and the AIADMK, came together in the Rajya Sabha demanding exemption from the NEET.

Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javedekar said the government has “taken note of everybody’s pleas” and the issue was discussed with everyone.

The government also said that it had given its views on the legislation passed by the state government for exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET and it was now up to the President to take a view on it.

The Tamil Nadu is irked over the NEET examination being concentrated on CBSE syllabus, with 98 percent of students studying the state syllabus, leading to a poor result in the test.

